Students Are Sharing All Their Experiences With Creepy And Problematic Professors

Pexels/PA Images

Students are sharing their experiences with creepy and problematic professors after teachers at colleges and universities detailed stories of their worst pupils.

Reddit user ‘redmambo_no6‘ received a wealth of responses last week after they asked teachers to share their ‘I’m surprised you made it out of high school’ stories.

Advert 10

From students who cited their parents as a source for essays to not-so-tech-savvy students who tried to use Microsoft Word to send emails, it seems there’s a whole range of young people out there who have alarmed professors with their behaviour.

Pixabay

Still, these kind of actions can go both ways, and students have since started sharing accounts of their worst professors with Buzzfeed. While everyone has one teacher who was a bit wackier, creepier or memorable than the rest, some of the stories really put things in perspective.

One person commented: ‘I once had a professor show up to class drunk. It wasn’t very surprising, considering she talked a lot about drinking during class and once said, ‘Why can’t we just have class at a bar?’ when we got locked out of the classroom. I transferred after that semester.’

Advert 10

Another recalled: ‘I had a traumatic incident with a teacher, where he told the class a scenario and to imagine stabbing me, and yelled ‘Stab!’ over and over again. Many years later, it still affects me. Reported it and nothing ever happened to him. He’s still teaching to this day. Class laughed because he was the teacher. Completely abused his position.’

A third wrote: ‘The teacher called me up to do a math problem. I was struggling and trying my best, but she screamed at me that I was an idiot and that I suck at math. She said I wouldn’t succeed in the future, then continued to bully me the rest of the year. I can gladly say, we left that school.’

One former student explained how their shocking incident took place while they were battling an illness and ‘had to constantly undergo different testing’. On one occasion they had to miss class to get a biopsy, and though their history professor was ‘particularly rude’ about the absence, they ‘dealt with all of his comments and did everything [they] could to endure his class.’

Advert 10

The week before the student was set to take their final exam, they received a call from a family member to say their cousin, ‘who was like a brother’, to them, had been murdered.

They explained: ‘I told my professor that I wouldn’t be able to take my final that week and asked for an extension. He not only didn’t reply to my email, but when I came back to university to take my other finals, I learned that he ultimately decided to fail me because my cousin wasn’t an ‘immediate family member.”

While there are of course countless teachers who do nothing but support, educate and care for their students, it’s clear that there are a few questionable and downright atrocious professors out there. Hopefully they are few and far between, and they face consequences for their actions.

Advert 10