Study Reveals Women Believe Best Penis Size For Orgasm Is 8 Inches

It’s not the size of the boat, but the motion in the ocean – that’s what they say, right?

Some women say size doesn’t matter, while others will fully admit it’s a make-or-break situation.

But, if size really does matter, then how big are we talking?

Luckily, Big One Dating has gone out and done the leg work – or should I say length work – for us,by surveying 1,000 women about the penis size of their last sexual partner.

The survey analyses not only the size and how satisfied they had been with their partner’s performance beneath the sheets, but most importantly whether they were able to achieve the big O.

While the responses from participants varied, the results found that 44% of women were most satisfied when they had slept with a partner with a penis measuring eight inches.

Meanwhile, 39% of women involved in the survey were able to orgasm their way to pleasure town while having sex with a partner boasting a 10-inch penis.

If anything, the results proved that size could actually matter, but that doesn’t mean bigger is better. Interestingly, the same number of women reported being able to climax with a partner with an 11-inch member as those with a four-inch penis.

Given that the average erect penis is reported to sit at around 5.7 inches, it might be a bit of a tall order to expect every sexual partner to land at the so-called magic eight-inch size, but a healthy 34% of women said they were able to climax with a partner with a six-inch penis, while 31% managed to orgasm with five inches.

So, that means roughly a third of women can expect to hit the big O while having sex with your average Joe 5.7 inches. That’s pretty depressing when you consider the vast majority of people with a penis would expect to be able to climax with any form of penetration.

Anyway, one woman involved in the study said that while size does matter, there are a lot of other important factors involved in being a good sexual partner.

‘Penis size is important, but knowing how to work it and wanting to please her trumps over anything else,’ she said.

Basically, just because you’re well endowed doesn’t mean you can assume you’re the best between the sheets, but if you’re lacking in inches, you can certainly make up for it in other ways.