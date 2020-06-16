Stunning Birdboxes For Humans Boast Amazing Views Over Norway’s Fjords Livit

Travellers in Norway can experience epic views from above the ground by staying in one of the country’s ‘human birdboxes’.

I suppose the creators could have just called it a ‘humanbox’, but that doesn’t have quite the same ring to it. In fact it sounds a bit oppressive, and that’s far from the feeling the accommodation invokes.

Made up of large, panoramic windows and a minimalist design, the birdboxes allow visitors to see far across the landscape in ways which would be very difficult, or even impossible, while on a regular sightseeing tour.

Created by Norwegian designer Torstein Aa and his company Livit, the futuristic structures will be located across Norway, meaning tourists will be able to wake up in different places across the country and enjoy aerial snapshots of various scenes.

The birdboxes come in two versions, Mini and Medi, and can be put in place with a helicopter; a process that enables them to be installed in otherwise hard-to-reach locations.

Discussing the innovative design with Lonely Planet, Aa explained the company wanted to create a structure that would ‘enable unique experiences’ while at the same time having minimal effect on the environment.

He continued:

We wanted to make a product where the visitors felt as one with nature but still had the comfort of a hotel room. The product shouldn’t have any limitations regarding where it could be placed and withstand any environment. This can be anything from a sunset in the fjords, watching the stormy seas or relaxing with a mountain view.

As well as enjoying spectacular views, Livit hopes visitors will experience a sense of freedom and calmness while residing in the birdboxes, which are designed to showcase all types of weather.

The website explains:

Birdbox is a prefabricated room designed to bring you close to nature. It should give you comfort and shelter, at the same time be small and light enough to be placed in unique places with minimal footprint.

There are currently two birdbox structures installed on the west coast of Norway, though the creators plan to add more around the country in the future, with Aa saying: ‘It won’t be long until more birdboxes come with new locations.’

The existing accommodations are available to book through the Livit website and through Airbnb, but it is also possible for sightseeing enthusiasts to buy their very own birdbox, meaning they can enjoy a birds-eye view of the landscape whenever they see fit.

You can book to stay in a birdbox or enquire about buying your own here.