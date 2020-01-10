Subaru's New Car F*cks According To The Name They Gave It @labergee/Twitter

I sometimes find myself feeling a little weirded out by the way some people talk about their cars.

Advert

‘Sleek’ and ‘purring’ are two words which come to mind. Especially when they come from the lips of a driver who cleans their bonnet like they’re stroking their partner’s hair.

Now Subaru have taken this erotically charged language to the next level with their latest Forester model, which apparently has Big Drive Energy and ‘f*cks’. It’s a bold statement to make about a non-sentient vehicle to say the least.

As first reported by Top Gear Philippines, this new model was unveiled at the 2020 Singapore Motor Show. And what an entrance it made.

Advert

Exuding Big Drive Energy (BDE), this new car has been christened Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition, with the pull-no-punches acronym F.U.C.K.S.

The name is emblazoned proudly on the display, and the message is clear: this car f*cks and doesn’t care who knows it. And people are not entirely sure how to take it.

After the pics of the raunchy ride inevitably began to circulate on Twitter, one person mused, ‘huge if true’, while another queried, ‘If it were a no emission vehicle would it be a 0 F.U.C.K.S. Forester?’

At the time of writing, it’s not immediately clear whether this acronym was deliberate or whether it was simply a Freudian slip on the part of some randy car copywriter.

However, seeing as the first capital letters are all bolded – with the ‘e’ for edition left tellingly small – it’s likely Subaru knew precisely what they were trying to say about this brash, bulky vehicle.

However, this supposed advertising ploy is of course up to interpretation. As deadpanned by Top Gear Philippines, ‘it’s kind of fitting, too, because you’d probably give zero f*cks if your car looked like this’. Ouch.

Advert

With suede and leather seats bringing a touch of luxury, the F.U.C.K.S reportedly comes with a powerful sound system, a large infotainment system and LCD monitors for passengers travelling in the back.

According to a review by autoblog:

The Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition is a delightful nod to immaturity.

Personal taste aside, this is a handsome enough car with plenty going on within the interior to keep a driver interested. I’m fairly confident this randy roadster could f*ck if it wanted to.