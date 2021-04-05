Submarine Surfaces Off UK Coast So Crew Can Enjoy Barbeque In The Sunshine

JaneJohnson/ozd_czsk/Twitter

The crew of a huge submarine were spotted enjoying an Easter barbecue off the coast of Cornwall this weekend.

Pictures posted to social media confirmed that it was in fact a Dutch Navy submarine that had surfaced for its crew to enjoy some sunshine.

As reported by Cornwall Live, the crew also tweeted some pictures of themselves aboard the deck having a barbecue and dolphin-watching.

Several Cornwall residents also took to social media to share pictures of the sighting. One Twitter user, Abdel, shared a video of the submarine in the distance.

‘In case you missed it.. A rare sighting of a submarine off Mount’s Bay – a Dutch Walrus class attack sub. The crew had a barbecue on deck and watched the sunset!’ Abdel wrote in a tweet.

Another, Kai Greet, explained that the Dutch Navy are ‘frequent’ visitors of Cornish waters.

‘Walrus-class attack submarine of the Dutch Navy pictured on the surface in Mount’s Bay, Cornwall, today. They’re frequent visitors to the submarine exercise areas off our coast,’ Greet said.

One local, Jane Johnson, directed a tweet at the crew: ‘We waved to you from Mousehole and took this photo from our balcony!’

Another video, posted by the Dutch Navy’s official Twitter account showed dolphins swimming alongside the vessel.

As per Dutch publication AD, the submarine pictured is called the HNLMS Dolfijn, a ‘Walrus’ class submarine.

According to the country’s ministry of defence, these are modern conventional non-nuclear submarines. Due to their relatively limited dimensions, they collect intelligence or carry out coastal explorations from shallow water.

