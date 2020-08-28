Super Rare Horizontal Rainbow Spotted Over Sea After Storm In Devon Torbay in Pictures/Facebook

A beautiful horizontal rainbow has been pictured rising up from the sea off the coast of Devon as Storm Francis hit the UK.

Advert

The incredibly rare phenomenon, also known as a flat rainbow, formed on Tuesday, August 25, in the borough of Torbay – a stark contrast from the 80mph winds and heavy downpours that could be seen hitting other parts of the country.

It’s believed the rainbow formed as a result of the sun shining through the spray whipped off the surface of the sea by strong winds experienced during the storm, which caused some areas of England and Wales to record their highest-ever August wind speeds this week.

horizontal rainbow 2 Torbay in Pictures/Facebook

A spokesperson from the Met Office confirmed this, adding that the picture looks as though spray was ‘being blown up from the sea by the strong gusty winds due to Storm Francis’.

Advert

They continued, as per The Sun:

The same principles as in a usual rainbow are then in play, so the light is being reflected, refracted and dispersed by the water droplets giving the different colours. However, because it’s water blown up from the sea, it’s flatter and not curved, as it would be if it was caused by water droplets or rain in the sky.

Storm Francis hits the South Wales Coast in Porthcawl, UK - 25 Aug 2020 PA Images

Photos of the phenomenon in Torquay were shared on the Torbay in Pictures Facebook page, alongside the caption: ‘Unusual rainbow effect at Torquay, seen from Paignton beach.’

One Paignton resident was walking their dog along the beach when they came across the unusual rainbow, telling Devon Live: ‘When we got to the pier it suddenly started raining, no clouds, just rain from the clear blue sky.’

‘The wind was strong enough to blow the rain sideways,’ they continued. ‘And when we looked out to sea it seemed it was strong enough to blow a rainbow over sideways as well.’

A similar phenomenon was spotted in Bristol in March 2017 and in Paris in 2013 after heavy rainstorms hit both cities during the day. Although in both of those instances the rainbows still had a slight curve to them, in contrast to the completely flat rainbow seen in Torbay.

Horizontal Rainbow Cessna Kutz 2 Cessna Kutz/Facebook

Advert

A similarly horizontal rainbow was photographed on Lake Sammamish in Washington State, USA, earlier this year, although that ‘rainbow’ appeared to take over the whole sky and actually turned out not to be a rainbow at all.

Courtney Obergfell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, explained:

It’s an optical phenomenon that is essentially an ice halo formed by the refraction of the Sun in ice crystals in the atmosphere.

Either way, rainbow or optical phenomenon, I think we can all agree it’s pretty darn impressive.