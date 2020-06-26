Supernatural-Looking Alien Mothership Cloud Captured Hovering Above New Mexico
A cloud looking eerily like an alien mothership has been pictured hovering over New Mexico, and it genuinely looks like some end of the world sh*t.
The amazing scene was caught on camera by Christian Hernandez, who shared it on Instagram yesterday, June 25.
As beautiful as the clouds look, the storms they carry can actually be quite dangerous, and can cause violent tornadoes. While the scene was captured in New Mexico, the large clouds are known to dominate local weather up to 32km away.
See the video of the supernatural-esque cloud here:
According to AccuWeather, mothership clouds – also known as supercell thunderstorms – have a ‘strong updraft and rotation’, which is what gives the cloud its dramatic appearance.
There are four types of thunderstorms: supercell; squall line; multi-cell; and single cell. Supercell storms like the one in the video are the least common and have the potential to be the most severe.
The storms can last from two to four hours and its heavy rainfall and large hail stones can cause ‘significant damage’.
Explaining how the clouds are created, AccuWeather stated:
Supercell thunderstorms often form discretely, or separate from an organized line or cluster of thunderstorms.
This type of thunderstorm forms in an environment with warm and humid conditions that promote rapid lifting of air. Quickly changing wind speed and/or direction with altitude helps rotation develop by adding a twisting motion to the atmosphere.
Basically, as cool as they look, you probably shouldn’t stand around too long to watch them.
