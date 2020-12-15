unilad
Sweden’s Icehotel Unveils Its Brand-New 2021 Look

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 15 Dec 2020 17:35
If you fancy living like Frozen’s Elsa for a while, then this Swedish hotel will be right up your street.

Imaginatively named Icehotel, it’s built completely of ice and snow.

First created in 1989, the hotel has been built and rebuilt every year since, with 2021 looking bigger and better than ever.

Located in the village of Jukkasjarvi, Icehotel is quite the winter wonderland, and sits 125 miles north of the Arctic Circle next to the shores of the Torne River.

For 2021, a group of artists have created 12 extremely unique ‘art suites’ for ‘Icehotel 31’. It has been named this as it is the 31st reincarnation of the hotel.

You’ll have to be quick if you fancy staying in them though, as the rooms are only expected to remain standing until April.

A further six suites have been created to make Icehotel’s frozen forest ceremony room, where ice-loving folks can tie the knot, which is part of Icehotel 365.

Discussing the new parts of the hotel for next year, Luca Roncoroni, creative director of Icehotel, said:

The pandemic forced us to think differently, but the result is a stunning homage to Sweden. The 31st edition of Icehotel will be a memorable one! The 35 artists created concepts that will mesmerise our guests, giving them a much needed escape from the reality of this year.

Adding to the uniqueness of it all, each suite will boast a QR code where, upon scanning it, people will be able to access an audio guide that will tell the story of the project.

For those of you who can’t physically visit the hotel, Icehotel has created an augmented reality tour via its Instagram.

Malin Franck, CEO at Icehotel, said, ‘We know that many people are longing to travel, and we wanted to make the Icehotel experience accessible for those who may not be able to visit us right now. So, we came up with the idea to create a virtual trip with the help of AR technology.’

In addition to staying in the beautiful, frozen rooms, the hotel offers outdoor experiences for its guests that includes activities like snowmobile adventure under the northern lights and dogsledding, or enjoying an evening at its award-winning restaurant. It has an ice bar too, of course.

BRB, just booking flights to Sweden.

