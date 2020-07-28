Swingers’ Festival In Hull Will Go Ahead With ‘Social Distancing Measures’
While people have been desperate to see festivals make a return, this probably isn’t the type they had in mind.
A swingers festival in Hull has said it’s still going ahead despite the ongoing pandemic, promising that it will – somehow – maintain social distancing measures.
Now, I’m no swinger myself, but surely attempting to partake in a swinging festival while keeping one metre apart would be quite the challenge.
The festival is set to take place Saturday August 30 from 2pm to 3am at Hull’s HU9 Club. As well as the obvious, the event will see acts like Magic Mike – no, not Channing Tatum – and P!nk and Madonna tribute acts, as well as a music set by DJ Squidgy.
There will also be stilt walkers, fire breathers, hot tubs and even an adult bouncy castle.
The description for the event on Skiddle reads:
SWING FEST is a swinger only festival in east yorkshire. All our festivals are very discrete and a fun safe enviroment for like minded adults to take swinging to the next level. We have a great mix of swingers coming from all round the country to our festival. we have alot of experience in organising large events and club nights and when you come to swing fest you will see that.
Fancy attending? Tough. All the tickets have, remarkably, sold out.
Despite people evidently wanting to attend the event, people have raised concerns of the event going ahead during the pandemic. One anonymous swinger and NHS worker expressed their concerns to Hull Live.
They said:
I am a swinger myself but I am also an NHS worker. The level of risk the club’s owners and their attendees are taking is totally irresponsible.
Any outbreak at the event has the potential for a massive knock on effect to Hull’s residents, their hard work during lockdown and obviously the vulnerable throughout this country connected to those selfish enough to risk such a ridiculous event in pursuit of their sexual gratification.
Hull City Council confirmed to the local newspaper that it has been in contact with the club to see how it plans on implementing social distancing measures.
A council spokeswoman said:
The owner of the venue has been advised by Environmental Health of the current Covid-19 restrictions imposed on gatherings and activities.
The authority has been made aware by the venue of an event that is being planned end of August involving members of public.
Who knows, maybe the event organisers have hired the world’s biggest hot tub so people can stay one metre apart…
