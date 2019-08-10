Swingers Mansion With 50 Sex Swings And ‘Red Room’ Goes On Sale

booking.com

A ‘swingers’ mansion complete with its own 50 Shades of Grey inspired Red Room is now on sale for £2.23 million.

The 15-bed home, fit for Mr Christian Grey himself, includes thousands of pounds worth of kinky sex equipment in rooms completely decked out to host the ultimate ‘adult parties’.

One of the raunchy rooms boasts sex swings, leather whips and thick iron chains which hang from the corner of a sturdy wooden bed. I’ll just leave it your imagination to decide what goes down in there.

Exclusively Silks

The room is decorated with plush red carpets and complete with red velvet drapes hanging from the ceiling.

But it’s not just about the bedrooms, as the mansion is also home to a disco room complete with naughty x-rated art, believed to have cost more than £200,000.

The gorgeous country property is called Croydon Hall, located in rural Rodhuish in Somerset, and it is host to some of the UK’s kinkiest parties.

Exclusively Silks

Croydon Hall provides a home to Exclusively Silks, a members-only club which hosts ‘intimate parties for classy, sophisticated couples and single ladies’.

The club’s website reads ‘Exclusively Silks parties are always held within a perfect location for an evening of discreet, luxurious indulgence, and if you introduce 3 couples who become members you get a night on us’.

It continues ‘the Silks experience will certainly leave you with long lasting memories. Try the many themed rooms, Sauna, Steam Room, Hot tub or swimming pool. As our guest you are always our top priority. We want you to feel safe, special and sexy.’

Exclusively Silks

The mansion boasts a huge steam room and hot tub, complete with a pole-dancing pole, as well as a luxurious outdoor heated swimming pool.

It’s not known whether the club will continue to use the Somerset venue after its sale, however the hotel’s current owner, and director of the club, Allen McCloud, has recently had a run in with locals, The Sun reports.

A row reportedly emerged after a private club based on the property applied to extend the alcohol licence until 4am, infuriating locals who objected against the plans.

Exclusively Silks

Neighbours are said to have complained about people ‘spilling out into the gardens and pool’ in the night creating a noise nuisance.

Anyone who fancies joining Exclusively Silks must fill out a questionnaire which includes questions about their body shape, tattoos, piercings, sexual preferences, including whether they like bondage, S&M, if they’re happy to be filmed having sex and if they would like to perform on stage for others.

