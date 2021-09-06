Tattoo Artists Are Sharing The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Tattooed And People Can’t Handle It

@bad_tattoos/Instagram

Tattoo artists have taken to Reddit to share the wackiest requests they’ve received.

Some people never want to get a tattoo, fearing the idea of inking your body for life; others maybe have one or two with sentimental reasons attached; some are absolutely covered in them and can’t get enough body art, constantly adding small pieces to their arms and whatnot.

Advert 10

For tattoo artists, no two weeks are the same when it comes to the people coming into their parlours.

Redditor @soapsoupsin asked, ‘Tattoo artists of reddit, what is the most f*cked up thing you’ve tattooed?’ So far, it’s received more than a thousand replies.

‘Had an older lady come in wanting a butterfly tattoo… on her labia. Actually turned out really pretty, she loved it and was a pleasure to work with! Every time I do a butterfly tatt now I think of her flaps,’ the top reply from @bigboyrobbie_ray reads.

Advert 10

Lower down the thread, @Troubador222 wrote, ‘I had to have a polyp removed from my colon a few years back. When they removed it, they actually tattooed a marker inside my colon, so that spot would be easier to find and check in a colonoscopy. So while, not a tattoo artist, I do have a tattoo up my ass. That qualifies as f*cked up.’

Among the other answers, @100Dachshunds shared one particular sombre story. ‘The weirdest tattoo I think I’ve ever actually DONE was a portrait of a stillborn baby. I totally get the sentiment and I’ve done countless memorials for stillborn babies, so that in and of itself is not weird, but the photo I was working from in this case was… not a nice one,’ they wrote.

‘You know how they put little hats and clothes on a stillborn baby to take a photo for the parents? They’d done that here as well but I think the baby had butterfly syndrome or something as the poor thing’s skin was peeling away.

Advert 10

‘I asked as gently as I could if he wanted the photo ‘cleaned up’ for the tattoo – I don’t HAVE to tattoo all those wounds, you know? But he wanted it just as is. I respect that, people heal trauma in many ways. I did the tattoo as requested, he loved it, I did not take a photo for my portfolio.’

While not an artist, @Billbaprophet shared a strange sighting. ‘I saw a guy with a tat of Lisa f*cking Bart with a strap on while Lenny watched on his shoulder when I was at the beach the other day and I just thought: rad,’ they wrote.