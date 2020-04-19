Taxi Driver Who Has Taken Countless Patients To Hospital Gets His Own Hero's Clap @eltaxiunido/Twitter

Heartwarming footage captured at a hospital in Spain shows medical staff applauding a taxi driver who drove patients to and from hospital free of charge.

The selfless man, who has not been named, has been working throughout the ongoing outbreak to help those in need, despite the fact he was putting his own health at risk in the process.

This weekend, footage shared online showed the taxi driver arrive at the hospital after he was called to come and pick up a patient.

Hospital staff clap taxi driver who took patients to hospital for free @eltaxiunido/Twitter

The driver walked through the hospital’s doors and was met with a huge round of applause from staff, who gathered to show their appreciation for his generous actions.

Check out the lovely scene here:

The taxi driver was evidently surprised by the scene, but appeared to remain humble as he put his hands up and backed away as if to say the gesture was too much. He proceeded to cross his arms in a hug-like motion, indicating he’d be hugging every member of staff if he could.

The driver had not been charging his passengers for their journeys, so to reward him for his work staff at the hospital handed him an envelope filled with money.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper MARCA, one of the workers said (translated):

We called him to tell him that he had to make a transfer. We have given him an envelope with money and a dedication. He kept crying, it has been exciting.

Taxi driver given envelope of money by hospital staff @eltaxiunido/Twitter

Spain has been one of the countries worst hit by the outbreak, and while medical staff have been doing an incredible job to try and tackle the virus it’s clear that everyone has their part to play.

The taxi driver’s good deeds helped patients get the care they needed, and his selflessness definitely deserved recognition.