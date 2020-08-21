unilad
Taylor Swift Donates £23,000 To Struggling Student So She Can Go To Warwick University

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Aug 2020 11:51
Taylor Swift has donated £23,000 to a budding teenage mathematician so she can go to university.

18-year-old Vitoria Mario created a GoFundMe page at the start of the month in the hope of raising enough money to study maths at the University of Warwick.

Vitoria migrated to the UK from Portugal four years ago, and due to this she wasn’t eligible for a maintenance grant. The teenager has explained that her father has passed away and that her mother remains in Portugal, and that the family members she’s currently living with are on a low income and so  are unable to financial support her studies.

Understandably, Vitoria was devastated at the thought of not being able to pursue her dream of going to university after she achieved three A* grades in Maths, Further Maths and Physics at A-level. On August 14, the 18-year-old announced that her place at the university had been confirmed.

Vitoria explained on her GoFundMe:

Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal. Moving away from her was a challenge but it was a sacrifice worth being made, in my family’s eyes. “If you can get a university education in the UK, you will be set apart for life”.

In spite of this, I have always been a studious person, and after coming to the U.K. in 2016, unable to utter a word in English, I achieved 100% A*-As in all my GCSEs in 2018, getting a grade 9 and 8 in Maths and English respectively. I am currently a student at Brampton Manor Academy, notorious for their work in helping young Black and minority ethnic students such as myself gain entry to top U.K. institutions.

Vitoria estimated she would need £24,000 for accommodation for her four-year course as well as £3,000 for textbooks and a laptop and £13,000 for living costs such as utilities.

Shake It Off singer Taylor Swift then caught wind of Vitoria’s efforts and donated a generous £23,373.

Taylor SwiftTaylor SwiftPA

Along with the donation, Swift commented:

Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.

As of today, August 21, Vitoria has raised £42,163 and exceeded her target of £40,000. Almost 1,000 people, including Swift, have donated towards her studies.

