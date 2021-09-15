Teacher Begs Students To Wear Masks So She Can Attend Harry Styles Concert

PA Images/@mrsstyleshayes/TikTok

A Massachusetts teacher had a simple request for her students: wear face masks, so she can definitely see Harry Styles.

The pandemic is far different now than it was last year. We’re all quite accustomed with wearing face masks, even if they’re no longer required in some places. Millions have taken up on vaccinations, helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 and preventing further hospitalisations. All things considered, we had a somewhat normal summer compared to 2020.

However, it’s not like the virus has just faded away. The US is still seeing hundreds of thousands of new cases every day, with confirmed cases now standing at more than 41.4 million. President Joe Biden recently announced new mask mandates for 100 million workers across the country.

So, for TikToker @mrsstyleshayes, a teacher in Saugus, it’s fair of her to ask her students to wear masks so she can finally see Styles in concert.

Check it out below:

‘I’m gonna say this one last time. Everyone cover your noses, cause I’m not getting COVID, cause I wanna see Harry Styles in concert next month. Everybody cover their noses,’ she says in the viral clip, which has racked up more than 1.2 million views.

‘I swear to goodness gracious, if I get COVID the week I’m supposed to see Harry Styles… I don’t know what I will do. I don’t even wanna think about it. Cover the nose!’

It’s clear the teacher has a fun relationship with her students, and it’s all meant very playfully. ‘She SAID what she SAID,’ one user commented. ‘This is 100% justified,’ another wrote. ’20 page essay if someone wears their mask incorrectly,’ a third joked.

