Teacher Forces Students To Wear Cardboard Boxes On Heads To Stop Cheating

A teacher from Mexico has been suspended after it emerged he forced students to wear cardboard boxes on their heads in an attempt to stop them cheating.

The Ethics and Values teacher, who has been identified as Luis Juarez Texis, worked at the Bachilleres 01 El Sabinal School in the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala.

Parents of the students have reportedly been left outraged by this incident, and have called for him to be removed from his position.

Responding to the backlash, the Bachilleres 01 El Sabinal School have claimed this was a ‘dynamic exercise’ to help ‘the students’ psychomotor development.’

Posting an explanation on Facebook, the school wrote:

Director of staff 01 of the cobat guarantees the human rights of students The school of baccalaureate of the state of tlaxcala (Cobat) Staff 01, is respectful of the human and individual rights of the more than a thousand 500 students who attend the upper level in this institution. So before the facts reported on social networks, where the director of the staff 01 tlaxcala, Luis Juarez Texis, violent the rights of the students, is clarified that it was a school dynamic derived from the activities of the subject Educational Orientation, whose purpose was at its time to generate the development of the psychomotor senses of the members of the group.

The post continued:

Also, Juarez Texis noted that it was not about the application of an evaluation, but of a playful activity, which was carried out among students. The Director of the staff who reported that for some months he does not play as a teacher in front of group, he said that the development of this dynamic to which he only came as an observer, was carried out with the consent of the students.

It’s certainly an unorthodox approach.

