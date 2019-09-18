Teacher Photographs Grandparents ‘Being Welcomed Into Heaven’

Kennedy News and Media

A teacher who took a picture of the full moon with plans to make a joke about it was stunned to see what looked like figures being ‘welcomed to heaven’ in her photograph.

Last Friday was a day for all things supernatural as a rare full Harvest Moon rose in the sky, marking the first Friday 13 full moon since 2000.

40-year-old Melissa Bauman, from Wareham, Massachusetts, was anticipating the lunar event and said while ‘kids are crazy anyway’, she was going to post ‘some catty remark on Facebook about it being a full moon’ and how her primary school class would be affected.

The mum-of-one took photos from her living room but as she looked at her phone screen she saw what looked like people in the sky.

The image appeared to show two figures walking towards the moon while a third ‘welcomed’ them with a handshake.

On closer inspection the ‘figures’ are likely just smudges on the teacher’s window and Melissa admitted herself the image could have been created by ‘fingerprints’, but she still felt comforted by the scene when she looked at it.

Melissa, who is ‘from a faith-based family’, said she immediately thought of her grandparents, Ray and Rosella, when she spotted the figures.

The pair were described as very strong Christians and though they had passed away years before, the teacher said ‘the first thing I thought of when I saw the figures was, of course, them.’

The 40-year-old said:

I was just sitting on my sofa, aimed my camera towards the moon and I could see the images of what looked like people on my phone. It totally freaked me out. It’s crazy. It looked like a glimpse of heaven. It was just so cool. It looks as if someone is reaching out to another person from heaven.

Melissa continued:

I was staring at the picture for about five minutes and called my husband Chad over saying ‘look at this!’ It reminded me of my grandparents, Ray and Rosella, as if it was them reaching heaven. It made me feel happy. I’ll be saving this photo for a long time.

Melissa said her husband could see the image too, though he said there must be some reason for it.

The mum added:

I’m sure there is [a reason]. I’m a teacher, I don’t think everything is supernatural. I’m sure there’s a logical reason behind it. But whether it’s real, or some fingerprints, it’s really cool.

Whatever the reason for the scene, it’s nice Melissa was comforted and reminded of her grandparents.

