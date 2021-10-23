Teacher Uses Pornhub To Give Maths Lessons

Alamy

When you think of ‘online learning’, your mind will most likely go to thoughts of Zoom lessons and pre-recorded lectures, rather than Pornhub.

Though I admit, that assumption does depend on what you’re trying to learn.

Advert 10

Still, one maths teacher is defying expectations by using the porn website to host maths classes for his audiences, having so far shared more than 200 videos which are entirely free of sexual content.

Changhsu/YouTube

The teacher, Changhsu, has a master’s degree in mathematics and has reportedly been teaching both online and in Taiwanese schools for 15 years. Though he previously relied on YouTube to help share his teachings, last year he decided to branch out by uploading some classes to Pornhub.

Speaking to Mel Magazine about the unusual decision, he said: ‘Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them.’

Advert 10

The teacher has attempted to extend his audience further by posting to other adult websites such as XVideos and NXNN, but he said those platforms ‘know which kinds of videos are adult and which aren’t, and they forbid them.’

Changhsu has received rave reviews online and now has a verified Pornhub channel with the username ‘changhsumath666’.

Changhsu/YouTube

The teacher believes around 60% or more of his viewers tune in to his videos as a joke, rather than in a genuine bid to learn, however, he said that while everyone ‘may not be interested in my videos’, his presence on the site means they’ll still ‘all know there’s a teacher who teaches calculus on an adult video platform.’

Advert 10

Changhsu’s videos have racked up as many as 1.6 million views on Pornhub, and in turn some viewers have taken the teacher up on his online course.

He said: ‘Many students who need a teacher who can teach math know me through Pornhub, and some of them buy my course.’ The course earns Changhsu 7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (more than $250,000) per year, and he uses the money to pay his bills and employees, who help him teach on his various platforms.

Changhsu/YouTube

Though his Pornhub videos are proving a success, Changhsu admitted he ‘didn’t want to teach math on Pornhub’, but instead wanted to ‘let the world know that [he’s] a teacher from Taiwan who can teach calculus well.’

Advert 10

So there you have it. If you happen to find your partner proclaiming ‘it’s not porn, I’m learning maths’, they might just be telling the truth.