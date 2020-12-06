Teacher Who Turned Home Into PPE Factory Honoured With New Car Mazda

A teacher in the US has been gifted a new special edition Mazda after he turned his home into a PPE factory to help hospital workers.

Jason Erdreich, who lives in New Jersey, used 3D printers at home to make thousands of masks for local health care workers when protective gear began to ran out.

To thank him for his efforts, he is one of 50 people chosen by Mazda to receive a new Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

The winners were chosen for their ‘selfless acts, creative thinking, and contributions to community,’ the company said.

Watch him receive the car here:

Jason told CNN he was glad he was able to contribute to curbing the spread of the virus:

I mean I had to. I had the resources to help, I was able to help, I couldn’t not help others that were doing so much to help us. Front line workers were, and are, doing so much to care for us, someone needs to make sure they are taken care of too. I’m glad I was able to contribute to that.

Jason, who teaches woodworking, manufacturing and robotics, was nominated by his wife. He had borrowed 15 printers from the school, set them up in the couple’s living room and printed masks around the clock.

Once successfully printing masks, he also taught fellow teachers and his own students how to do the same. In total, they printed 12,000 PPE items for hospitals, nursing homes and other frontline workers.

Mazda

In a video showing the moment he was surprised with the car, his wife is seen saying: ‘I nominated you to be a Mazda hero because you were compassionate and generous in a time when people were afraid.’

‘I was speechless, I mean I never could have envisioned something like this happening to me, let alone for something I did,’ Jason said.

In its announcement, Mazda cited ‘omotenashi’ — the Japanese culture of putting other’s needs first as the inspiration for the Mazda Heroes programme.

Mazda

Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations, said:

This year has been full of challenges and we wanted to lean into our brand’s heritage of finding innovative ways to brighten people’s lives. We were inspired to create the Mazda Heroes program to honor all those who are working tirelessly to uplift their own communities.

The pandemic is spreading across the US at an alarming rate.

On November 27, the US recorded 205,557 new cases of the virus, the highest-ever number of infections in a single day.