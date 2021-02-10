Tech Company Declares 9-To-5 Dead, Employees Can Set Own Schedules Now PA Images

Good news for night owls: tech company Salesforce has killed off 9-to-5 working hours, allowing employees to set their own flexible schedules.

The Silicon Valley-based tech company is one of a number of forward-thinking firms that have used the pandemic to reassess traditional working patterns, declaring in a blog post that the ‘9-to-5 workday is dead’.

Following the announcements by Facebook and Microsoft that they would be shifting to a permanent work-from-home policy, Salesforce says it is introducing new working patterns to allow employees greater flexibility over when and where they work.

In a blog post, Chief People Officer Brent Hyder described three different styles of work – flex; fully remote; and office-based – with employees able to base their working hours around things like childcare or individual project requirements rather than a designated eight-hour shift. While fully remote and office-based roles will see employees based permanently either at home or at the office, flex is designed to allow workers to come into the office for a few days each week or specifically for team briefings, client meetings and presentations.

Explaining Salesforce’s thinking, Hyder wrote:

An immersive workspace is no longer limited to a desk in our Towers; the 9-to-5 workday is dead; and the employee experience is about more than ping-pong tables and snacks, In our always-on, always-connected world, it no longer makes sense to expect employees to work an eight-hour shift and do their jobs successfully.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced new conversations about whether traditional working environments are necessary in today’s digitally-connected world. 9-to-5 shifts aren’t for everyone – whether you’re more productive later in the day or you do most of your business with clients in different time zones – and companies are starting to figure out that greater flexibility could not only improve employee happiness, but also be good for business.

There are other benefits too: employees may be able to save costs on travel and food, job opportunities would no longer be concentrated in major cities, and companies could save on the costs that come with running a packed HQ.

The idea of a permanent shift to remote working won’t be good news for everyone, though. Last summer, the UK government urged workers to go back to their offices in an attempt to kickstart the economy by bringing people back into city centres, with many businesses reliant on foot traffic from workers saying they’ll struggle to survive if offices empty out permanently.

But whether you’re enjoying the seconds-long commute from your bed to your desk or you’re desperate to get back to the office, a bit more flexibility can only be a good thing.