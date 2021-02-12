Kansas Teen Banned From School Bus For Saying She Is A Lesbian

KSN

A teenage girl has allegedly been banned from her school bus after she was overheard saying she was a lesbian.

13-year-old Izzy Dieker, who attends Americus School in Americus, Kansas, was accused of using vulgar language by the bus driver after he overheard her saying ‘I’m a lesbian’ during her usual 30-minute bus journey.

Advert 10

The bus driver has also reportedly claimed that eighth grader Izzy, who is openly gay at school, had failed to comply with orders.

You can watch more about this story here:

By the time Izzy arrived home later that day, her school had contacted her father to let him know she had been suspended from using the bus altogether.

Advert 10

Izzy told KSNT:

Once I got home my dad told me he got a call from the school that I was kicked off for saying ‘I’m a lesbian’.

Izzy’s mother, Tasha Cooper, has reportedly since struggled to get any response from administration and the district superintendent has said he is unable to discuss the details of the case.

Tasha said: ‘She’s 13 years old and these are adults acting like this towards her. We’ve had talks about other students calling her names and I expect that because they’re repeating what their parents say. But for the staff, the people that I trust her with, I was angry.’

Advert 10

Izzy continued:

It made me upset to think that people go through this everyday and also that kids are growing up thinking that it’s a horrible thing and they shouldn’t be talking about it at all when honestly it should be the other way around.

Fox 43

Although the administration hasn’t yet responded to the incident, Izzy’s classmates and teachers have given her their support, wearing rainbow pins as a symbol of solidarity.

Advert 10

Openly LGBTQ+ teacher Michael Lanzrath said: ‘I really just wanted to let Izzy know that there are people that absolutely support her. Our job as educators is to make sure that all our kids are taken care of. To us, all means all.’

Americus School Principal Corey Wilitz has not yet commented on the situation, the Emporia Gazette reports. However, District Superintendent Bob Blair has issued a blanket statement on the matter, saying the district is ‘unable to discuss confidential student matters’.

Blair went on to remark that the ‘district takes all allegations of discrimination of any kind seriously and will respond meaningfully to any report of discrimination’, adding that, ‘all such complaints are promptly investigated’.