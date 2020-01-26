Teen Expelled By Christian Academy Over Rainbow Sweater Because They ‘Believed She Was Gay’

Essentially, the school expelled K.K. because they believed she was gay. As such, in Whitefield’s view, it would be difficult to “achieve the goal of [K.K.] becoming Christ-like”.

In so doing, Whitefield invaded K.K.’s privacy, defamed K.K., breached its contract with K.K.’s parents Kimberly Alford and Mike Kenney, and inflicted serious emotional distress on K.K. Certainly, in 2020 it is unbelievable that conversations like this one are still occurring — and that lawsuits like this one are still necessary.