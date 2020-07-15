Teen Gets Trapped In Baby Swing While Filming A TikTok In Oxfordshire
A teen has revealed how she had to be rescued by firefighters after she got stuck in a baby swing while filming a TikTok video.
Layani Maclean was at her local park in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, on Sunday, July 12, while she and her mates were filming a clip for the viral video app.
The girls were taking it in turns to get in and out of the swing, when 14-year-old Layani suddenly found herself stuck, and completely unable to get out.
Fortunately, the whole thing was caught on camera, so you can check it out here:
Layani desperately tried for more than an hour to free herself from the child’s swing, with her mum Charlie Maclean, even trying to use washing up liquid to free the trapped teen.
However, the washing up liquid didn’t quite do the trick, and Charlie was forced to call the local fire service to help.
As the clip shows, the firefighters arrived while an embarrassed Layani hid her face, before the team got to work on unhinging the swing. The firefighters supported her weight, before using the washing up liquid loosen the swing around her legs and eventually set Layani free.
Mum-of-four Charlie said:
It was a really bizarre situation to walk into. When my neighbour called to tell me I just started laughing, but when I arrived it was clear it was a bit more serious than I initially thought.
My daughter was really embarrassed when we had to call the fire fighters, but when they arrived they were amazing.
They did a great job, whilst cracking all the possible swing jokes they could think of.
Fortunately, the firefighters had assisted many people who had become trapped in the past, so they knew exactly what they were doing when it came to freeing Layani, with the whole process taking around 90 minutes.
Charlie added:
This definitely wasn’t the first job they’d been to like that and they assured both me and my daughter that it wouldn’t be their last.
We’re in the middle of baking them a cake now to say thank you.
Unsurprisingly, the girls managed to make a pretty hilarious TikTok out of the whole thing, although something tells me it’s definitely not the kind of video they had in mind.
There’s a lesson to be learned here: kids’ swings are for kids, not teens or TikTok!
