Philadelphia Teen Gifts PlayStation 5 To 10-Year-Old Neighbour Who Had Cancer Surgery ABC News

A selfless teenager has gifted his new PlayStation 5 to his 10-year-old neighbour who recently underwent surgery for brain cancer.

Angel Ortero, from south Philadelphia, made 10-year-old Sonny Boyd’s Christmas wishes come true when he presented him with the most-sought after console of the year.

Angel’s mum had won the console through a raffle, but he said he wanted to put a smile on Sonny’s face after a tough year. Aside from the surgery, Sonny also has a broken leg.

‘Me being a 16-year-old kid I was just excited to play it but… I thought of his happiness more than mine,’ Angel told ABC News.

‘I just think all the materialistic things aren’t important as the smile I could put on his face,’ he said.

Sonny is not the only child Angel will be giving gifts to this Christmas. After Sonny’s mum insisted that he take some money for the PlayStation 5, Angel used the cash to buy more gifts.

‘I wanted that gift to be from me to Sonny. So, I took the money, bought as many toys as I could. I will be donating them to my grandmom,’ Angel said.

‘I’m just keeping in mind all the hard things going around, the pandemic, all the struggles people are going through and if I could use my blessings and spread it with others just means the most to me,’ Angel explained.

His grandmother is a pastor, who will be sending the gifts to children in need in the Dominican Republic.

On Twitter and Facebook, one user praised Angel’s mother for his acts of kindness, writing, ‘Parenting: You’re doing it right! Well done, Angel!’

Another commented, ‘His parents must be so proud of the fine young man they are raising.’ Another user said, ‘Wow. What a special young man.’

