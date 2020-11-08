Teen Wakes From 62-Day Coma After Hearing Words 'Chicken Fillet' TVBS

Have you ever been so hungry, so consumed by thoughts of food, that you’ve actually been pulled from the depths of sleep?

Well, a teenager in Taiwan experienced an extreme version of that when the words ‘chicken fillet’ woke him from a 62-day coma.

The 18-year-old, named Chiu, fell unconscious after getting into a car accident while riding his scooter.

Ambulance Pixabay

He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ton Yen General Hospital in Hsinchu County, where Hsieh Tsung-hsin, director of the ICU, said he’d suffered multiple injuries including: laceration of the spleen, right kidney, and liver; bleeding from abdominal cavity fractures; common iliac artery bleeding; and serious damage to many of his internal organs, TVBS reported.

Doctors performed emergency surgery and were able to stabilise the teenager’s condition, but he fell into a deeper coma.

Chiu then underwent six further operations, including: a craniotomy; laparotomy; right kidney nephrectomy; splenectomy; liver repair; and right clavicle and right femur open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF).

Surgery Pixabay

Medical staff approached Chiu’s treatment one step at a time, Hsieh said, and a nurse at the hospital said he was in a ‘tug of war with the god of death’. His family are said to have remained by his bedside, where they prayed he would wake up.

The 18-year-old had been in a coma for two months when, on the 62nd day, his older brother came to visit and joked about what he was going to do if he didn’t wake up.

He said (translated), ‘Bro I’m going to eat your favorite chicken fillet.’

Now, anyone who has siblings will know that having them steal food you’ve been looking forward to is one of the ultimate betrayals, and it seems Chiu wasn’t going to let his coma stand in the way of this kind of injustice.

Fried chicken Wikimedia Commons

His pulse began to accelerate, his vital signs began to stablise, and miraculously he regained consciousness.

Chiu is now fully recovered, and he has been discharged from hospital. After spending so long in the care of medics, he recently returned to the facility with a cake to thank those who had helped him get better.

Teen returns to Ton Yen General Hospital Ton Yen General Hospital

The teen credited his recovery to their tireless efforts, though Hsieh said it was down to Chiu’s strong will to survive.

It’s unclear whether Chiu and his family celebrated his release from hospital with some chicken fillets, but after everything the teenager had been through he certainly deserved as much! That is, assuming his brother didn’t get there first.

