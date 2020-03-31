Teen Wins £240,000 On Scratch Card But Won’t Celebrate Until Isolation Ends
A teenage retail worker from Stoke has bagged a whopping £240,000 prize from a winning scratch card, but he can’t even spend it because his whole family is on lockdown.
Kyle Burke was absolutely buzzing when he’s decision to have a punt on a National Lottery scratch card payed off, landing him a prize which promises a £20,000 payment every month for a whole year.
In total, the 18-year-old will receive £240,000 from the scratch card that cost him a mere £2.
Kyle, who works as a shop assistant at JD Sports, understandably was gobsmacked and in complete disbelief when he realised he’d won the big prize.
He said:
As soon as a got home, I scratched it and I realised I had won. I dashed back to the shop to ask them to check it. I was shaking and so nervous. The lady shop assistant told me to call The National Lottery so I did.
During the phone call they asked me for the shop details, so I ran around again and asked the same lady behind the counter for all that information while still on the phone to The National Lottery. I finally got home again and after all that too’ing and fro’ing, just sat down in disbelief.
The Stoke City fan even woke up his sister to share the good news:
Paige works nights as a carer and wasn’t happy to be woken up. Still half-asleep she soon realised something was up as I was shaking with excitement. She didn’t believe me at first, but the penny soon dropped.
However, because the whole of the UK is currently under strict isolation rules in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Kyle will have to wait a little while before he can enjoy his new-found wealth.
This isn’t too much of a hard ask for Kyle, though, whose dad is a porter at the Royal Stoke University Hospital and is self-isolating at a separate location for 12 weeks before he can continue to do his job.
His mum, younger brother and sister, and his sister’s boyfriend are currently in isolation, too.
Therefore, the teen has no choice but to delay his celebrations until everyone can come along and they can go out and enjoy it somewhere.
He said:
I know how tough it is for everybody at the moment, especially with my Dad working for the NHS. But not celebrating and staying at home is the right thing to do. It gives me a lot longer to think about what I’m going to spend my money on.
I’ve currently got a provisional driving licence so when I pass my test, I will get a car. All I can do at the moment is look at my banking app to see what my increasing balance is, which is just mad.
The guys at The National Lottery have sent me a digital big cheque and have promised to send me the usual big one plus a bottle of champagne as soon as it is safe to. I will keep self-isolating, washing my hands and not venturing out until everything changes back to normal.
Congratulations, Kyle!
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Life, camelot, Coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, National Lottery