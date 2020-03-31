Teen Wins £240,000 On Scratch Card But Won’t Celebrate Until Isolation Ends

As soon as a got home, I scratched it and I realised I had won. I dashed back to the shop to ask them to check it. I was shaking and so nervous. The lady shop assistant told me to call The National Lottery so I did.

During the phone call they asked me for the shop details, so I ran around again and asked the same lady behind the counter for all that information while still on the phone to The National Lottery. I finally got home again and after all that too’ing and fro’ing, just sat down in disbelief.