Teenager Who Discovered She Was Swapped At Birth Sues For £2.5 Million

A Spanish teenager is suing a hospital for £2.5 million after finding out she was swapped with another baby.

The unnamed 19-year-old had been switched in a La Rioja hospital back in 2002, only discovering it recently after taking a DNA test that showed she wasn’t actually genetically related to her mother and father.

Both she and another baby had been placed in incubators after birth, but they were accidentally handed to the wrong parents as a result of ‘human error’.

However, the woman is taking legal action against the hospital with a lawsuit seeking €3 million in compensation.

‘It was a human error and we haven’t been able to find out who was to blame. The systems back then were different and weren’t as computerised as they are now,’ Sara Alba, health chief of Spain’s northern La Rioja region, told a news conference, as per Sky News.

Alba felt the need to address the matter after the switch emerged in local newspaper La Rioja, before making its way online into other headlines across the world. She also assured such an incident could not, and would not, happen again.

The other woman who was switched as a baby has been informed of the mistake, the publication reported, although it’s unclear whether she also plans to pursue any lawsuit. Neither women have been identified at the time of writing.

It echoes a case from 1994 in which two French women discovered they’d been accidentally switched at birth after one of their mothers took a DNA test. Both received €400,000 (£297,000) in compensation.

In 1995, Paula Johnson in the US was also mistakenly given the wrong baby at the hospital, and didn’t find out until three years later. ‘I’m angry because I don’t have a relationship with my biological child,’ she said in an earlier interview.