Teenager’s Recycling Scheme Is Helping Students Pay For College
A teenager’s clever recycling scheme is helping students pay their way through college.
Caring Genshu Price, from Kahaluʻu, Hawaii, was inspired to take action after his own dad collected cans and bottles to help fund his college tuition.
Figuring he could ‘make it into something bigger’, Genshu now separates and sorts bottles and cans which he then takes for reimbursement at his local recycling centre, helping other Hawaiian students in turn.
Genshu told AP:
It’s really just like about hope. Hawaii already has very high living costs, COVID made that even harder.
And as a Hawaii kid I understand it does take money to like live and like be in a home and have food everyday. And I want to give a way for students who may not be able to have like had been able to go to college by themselves.
Genshu and his parents hope to one day create a system where ‘at least yearly’ they are able to send one to two youngsters ‘on a fully funded ride to college’, a plan which would require recycling two to four million cans and bottles.
At the time of writing, the kind-hearted family have two permanent school drop off locations – including Genshu’s old middle school, S.W. King Intermediate School – and also hold large drop off events.
So far the Price family have collected over 100,000 cans and bottles, adding up to ‘over 5,000 pounds’. However, although they are still a little way away from their ultimate goal, Genshu remains determined, taking things, ‘one can and bottle at a time’.
