unilad
Advert

Teenager’s Recycling Scheme Is Helping Students Pay For College

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Jul 2021 13:53
Teenager's Recycling Scheme Is Helping Students Pay For College AP/Bottles4College

A teenager’s clever recycling scheme is helping students pay their way through college.

Caring Genshu Price, from Kahaluʻu, Hawaii, was inspired to take action after his own dad collected cans and bottles to help fund his college tuition.

Advert

Figuring he could ‘make it into something bigger’, Genshu now separates and sorts bottles and cans which he then takes for reimbursement at his local recycling centre, helping other Hawaiian students in turn.

Find out more about this story below:

Loading…

Genshu told AP:

Advert

It’s really just like about hope. Hawaii already has very high living costs, COVID made that even harder.

And as a Hawaii kid I understand it does take money to like live and like be in a home and have food everyday. And I want to give a way for students who may not be able to have like had been able to go to college by themselves.

Genshu and his parents hope to one day create a system where ‘at least yearly’ they are able to send one to two youngsters ‘on a fully funded ride to college’, a plan which would require recycling two to four million cans and bottles.

At the time of writing, the kind-hearted family have two permanent school drop off locations – including Genshu’s old middle school, S.W. King Intermediate School – and also hold large drop off events.

So far the Price family have collected over 100,000 cans and bottles, adding up to ‘over 5,000 pounds’. However, although they are still a little way away from their ultimate goal, Genshu remains determined, taking things, ‘one can and bottle at a time’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emoji Of Pregnant Man To Be Introduced This Year
Technology

Emoji Of Pregnant Man To Be Introduced This Year

Megan Fox Responds To Heated Backlash After Calling Donald Trump A ‘Legend’
Film and TV

Megan Fox Responds To Heated Backlash After Calling Donald Trump A ‘Legend’

Chaos Erupts In France And Vehicles Set Ablaze Amid Violent Protests Against Covid Laws
Health

Chaos Erupts In France And Vehicles Set Ablaze Amid Violent Protests Against Covid Laws

‘Flat Earther’ Says Their Uncle Sailed Off The Edge Of The Earth And Nobody Can Tell If They’re Joking
Viral

‘Flat Earther’ Says Their Uncle Sailed Off The Edge Of The Earth And Nobody Can Tell If They’re Joking

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, Hawaii, no-article-matching, recycling

 