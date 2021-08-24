Televangelist Makes Seemingly Paradoxical Claim About God And Masks

The Jim Bakker Show/PA Images

A televangelist made an absolutely absurd claim about God and wearing masks, and has rightfully been roasted as a result.

Jim Bakker once hosted The PTL Club between 1974 and 1987 with his then-wife Tammy Faye. Eventually, they were both at the helm of the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park – however, their reign was brought down when Bakker was indicted, convicted, and imprisoned on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy in 1989.

While he returned to televangelism, he’s never achieved the same level of recognition, having been marred by continuous criticism and controversy. Just last year, he was sued for allegedly trying to sell a fake COVID-19 cure.

Bakker has been slammed and mocked once again for his latest remarks. ‘How can you go to church and pray when you’re wearing a mask? Do you think God can hear your prayers through a mask?’ he said, as per Deacon Blues.

I’m not going to pretend to be an expert on religion. However, I have been to church, and my first response was: doesn’t God always hear people’s prayers?

There are some Bible verses that attest to this. ‘For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil,’ reads 1 Peter 3:12. Of course, if Bakker was interpreting this specific verse, that would mean wearing a mask is evil – which is ridiculous.

‘And if we know that he hears us – whatever we ask – we know that we have what we asked of him,’ 1 John 5:15 also reads. ‘Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart,’ Jeremiah 29:12-13 reads.

If that wasn’t enough, there are a handful of astute Twitter responses to Bakker’s claims. ‘No worries, anti-vaxxers don’t really start praying to God until they’re on a ventilator,’ one user tweeted.

‘Jim Bakker: My omnipotent God is the almighty creator of heaven and Earth. Also Jim Bakker: My God can be stopped by a piece of cotton and two nylon strings,’ another user wrote.