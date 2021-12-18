Temperature Set To Drop Below Zero In Days Before Christmas

Alamy

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas; snow, sleet and temperatures below freezing are set to hit parts of the UK in the run up to December 25.

As fog and mist prompt a Yellow weather warning from the Met Office in place today, December 18, forecasters say as much as 25cm of snow could fall on Christmas day as temperatures take a tumble.

Advert 10

Brian Gaze, forecaster for The Weather Outlook, said it could be an ‘all-time classic’ Christmas – if you’re a fan of snow, that is.

Alamy

‘It looks a lot more promising for cold weather on Christmas Day and going forwards,’ Gaze told The Sun.

Snow could fall across much of the UK, with deep drifts hitting Wales, Scotland, and even parts of the south of England.

Advert 10

Of course, falling snow means falling temperatures, and areas of Scotland are predicted to see -6°C on the thermostat, as the Met Office suggests ‘more unsettled weather’ is on the way between now and Christmas.

Though the immediate future will be settled and predominately dry, mist, fog and sleet and snow look set to affect the UK nearer the 25th.

In the week before Christmas, temperatures are expected to be ‘below normal’, as the Met Office says it will be ‘rather cold in the south’ but ‘mild in the north and northwest’.

Advert 10

Later, temperatures will reach -1°C across much of the UK, LBC reports, though this also means ‘the odds of a white Christmas aren’t too low’. Cold air coupled with rain coming in to the UK from the Atlantic means conditions could easily set up some snowy scenes.

After storms Arwen and Barra earlier this month, another named storm could hit the UK this winter. ‘We are expecting one more major storm this month which will set the trend for coming months. We expect five to six storms to hit through the winter period which could be severe enough to warrant naming,’ British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale told The Sun.