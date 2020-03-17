Tennessee Man With Coronavirus Describes His Life As ‘Patient Zero’

They’ve brought us meals, groceries, cards, books and games to pass the time under quarantine, and even drawings, paintings, and handmade get-well cards from their kiddos, (which we have absolutely loved!). These incredible acts of kindnesss have come from those we know, BUT MANY from those we DON’T know as well, all acting on their own accord.

They weren’t representing a specific church or organized group, yet the central message they all conveyed has been the same: You are not alone. We are here for you. Even more… every single act of kindness, every single message, every single call we’ve received, have all ended with the same five words: We are praying for you! All.Of.Them!