Tennessee Man With Coronavirus Describes His Life As ‘Patient Zero’
A Tennessee father has been catapulted into the chaos of the coronavirus conversation after becoming ‘patient zero’.
Over the past few weeks, Chris Baumgartner’s life has dramatically changed. As the globe continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s had to deal with being the state’s first confirmed case of the virus.
The 44-year-old, who lives in Williamson County, is still recovering now. While his case is on ‘the mild end of the spectrum… mentally, our experience has been all over the board’.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Baumgartner explained the ordeal has given him a fresh appreciation for ‘those who live under the cloud of stigma every single day of their lives’. ‘If this is you, Please know, you are not alone. We are here for you,’ he added.
He wrote:
Imagine having to confront a virus, so feared, it now has the entire world on the brink of mass hysteria, while at the same time, being forced to deal with irrational panic, people demanding to know if you are the ‘one’, where you live, and if you might have somehow infected their child or family.
Fortunately, others have been more generous in spirit. In the fallout of his diagnosis, he and his family have experienced ‘human kindness at its very best’, receiving ‘literally hundreds and hundreds of calls, messages, and texts encouraging us, praying for us, and people pausing from their own challenges in life, to walk through this crazy situation with us’.
Baumgartner is keen to point out in his post that ‘something incredible happens when fear and anxiety are replaced with acts of kindness and compassion… inside us all lies the ability to decide how we choose to deal with the fear of the unknown, how we decide determines whether fear wins out or humanity shines through’.
He added:
They’ve brought us meals, groceries, cards, books and games to pass the time under quarantine, and even drawings, paintings, and handmade get-well cards from their kiddos, (which we have absolutely loved!). These incredible acts of kindnesss have come from those we know, BUT MANY from those we DON’T know as well, all acting on their own accord.
They weren’t representing a specific church or organized group, yet the central message they all conveyed has been the same: You are not alone. We are here for you. Even more… every single act of kindness, every single message, every single call we’ve received, have all ended with the same five words: We are praying for you! All.Of.Them!
He’s even still got a sense of humour about it all. Along with the post, he uploaded a picture of him in a bubble-wrap suit next to his partner, Holly, noting: ‘If anyone needs a house sitter for spring break this week we are totally available.’
In Tennessee, as per the state’s Department of Health, there have been 52 reported cases of coronavirus. Across the US, there have been 4,226 cases and 75 deaths.
CreditsChris Baumgartner/Facebook
