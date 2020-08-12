Tennessee Woman Stunned After New Driver’s Licence Just Shows Picture Of Empty Chair
A Tennessee woman was left dumbfounded by her new driver’s license, when instead of her face, it showed a photo of an empty chair.
Jade Dodd recently renewed her licence online in Hickman County. However, when it finally arrived in the mail, something was very, very wrong.
Somehow, through a wacky clerical error, Jade’s head-and-shoulders portrait had been switched out for an image of a vacant chair, despite all other details on the licence being correct.
‘I was with my mom and we were going to eat lunch and I said, ‘You need to see this, this isn’t right’,’ she explained to WKRN.
Jade added:
The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like, ‘Hey, I need my license fixed.’ Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘Oh, I need my manager for this.’
My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning’, and I was like, thanks.
After posting a snap of her ID to Facebook, it racked up more than 19,000 shares. ‘People have been sending me memes that they made and telling me happy late birthday. It’s been weird,’ Jade added.
Currently on hold with the dmv since this is what I got in the mail when I renewed my license…. 🤦♀️
Posted by Jade Dodd on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
But how did it happen in the first place? Well, the explanation is rather mundane – it’s just a case of a photo being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Wes Moster, director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, told CNN:
When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file. When the department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally.
As for what she’s done with the furniture’s licence, Jade said: ‘One of my coworkers was like keep it in a picture frame, you can use it as a wall decoration and it’s a conversation starter when you have dinner.’
Forget cheese… say chair!
