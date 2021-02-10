Terrifying Footage Shows Snowmobile Driver Trying To Outrun Avalanche nate_carlon/Instagram

Terrifying footage has emerged of snowmobilers trying to escape a massive avalanche.

The palm-sweating video was uploaded to Instagram by Nate Carlon, showing the huge wave of snow barreling down Utah’s Uinta Mountains on Saturday, February 6.

Alongside two friends, he was soon forced to make a desperate bid to outrun the snow slide, but they were eventually consumed by the avalanche.



Carlon wrote alongside the clip, ‘Extremely grateful for the outcome of the events this weekend. While riding up in the Uintas Miles, Hunter, Craig, and I were caught in an avalanche that buried us. We are extremely fortunate that we were all able to walk away without injury and take this as an extreme learning experience.’

Miles Penrose also shared the clip, a skier who was on the mountain at the time with five others. While he’s ‘very familiar’ with the area, he was caught completely off-guard by the avalanche.

He wrote, ‘As I turned and looked up I could see the snow wave coming. My brother’s back was turned and I screamed avalanche as loud as I could.’

While Penrose managed to stay on top of the snow, he could hear his brother screaming his name as he was completely buried – fortunately, he was okay. Others in the group were also hit by the avalanche, even on the flats, but managed to come out the other side uninjured.

The incident prompted a warning from the Summit County Sheriff, writing on Facebook, ‘We plead for people to avoid the backcountry where avalanche danger is high.’