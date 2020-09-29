Terrifying Jurassic World 'Velocicoaster' Coming To Universal Studios Florida PA Images/UniversalORL/Twitter

A terrifying new Jurassic World-themed ‘Velocicoaster’ is on its way to Universal Studios in Florida, so you better hope it moves fast, because once you’re strapped in – there’s nowhere to run.

Things never seem to end well for the visitors to Jurassic Park and/or World, but in spite of the inevitable destruction I’m sure I’m not alone in saying there’s a small, curious part of me that would love to zoom around a dinosaur-filled landscape.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure is helping to make that possible with its thrilling new ride, set to arrive at the park in Summer 2021.

Take a look at the new rollercoaster below:

Complete with two ‘intense’ launches and four inversions, not to mention the nearby roar of creatures, the ‘apex predator of rollercoasters’ will no doubt be a must-try for thrill-seekers looking to twist and turn their way through the dinosaur-filled terrain.

The Velocicoaster’s tracks will cut through the jungle and rise high above Universal’s own Jurassic Park, with the description promising you’ll feel the ‘rush of the hunt’ as you ride through the Raptor paddock and race alongside fierce predators.

Alongside a video of the new ride, Universal’s Twitter account wrote:

If THIS doesn’t make you want to join the hunt, then we don’t know what will.

If you can’t wait until next summer to find out more about the ride, you can sign up on Universal’s website to be among the first to watch and download exclusives about the Velocicoaster.

Alternatively, you could spent the next nine months surrounding yourself with all things Jurassic Park and making sure you’re ready to come face-to-face with the waiting dinosaurs.