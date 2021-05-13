Terrifying Video Shows What Driving Through Hellish California Wildfires Is Like

A video posted to Reddit has shown first hand what its like to be caught in the middle of a California wildfire, and it’s truly terrifying.

The video shows a driver making their way along an empty road, with fires burning out of control on either side. The smoke is so bad that it’s impossible to tell whether it’s day or night, and as they drive deeper into the fire it begins to surround the car, making it impossible to see anything but the flames and falling debris from the burning surroundings.

Advert 10

At one point, the wildfire seems to engulf the road, with the car driving straight through the flames until the driver emerges back out on a more clear stretch of road.

It must have been a terrifying experience for the driver, and although its not clear exactly when the video was taken, you’ll probably remember seeing similarly apocalyptic images from the devastating wildfires that hit California and beyond last year.

‘I have personally done this. I do not recommend it,’ one Reddit user commented on the post, while plenty of others pointed out that driving through a fire goes against pretty much everything you’re taught in fire safety 101.

Advert 10

‘This person could run into a down tree at any moment. Plus they’re driving real fast. Drive to an already burned area and wait it out,’ one person wrote. ‘The low visibility, the impossibility of leaving the vehicle, and the fact that the driver was on the wrong side of the road are terrifying taken together,’ another commented.

For others, it’s hard to believe that the footage is actually from real life, with users joking that the video must either be from the ‘highway to hell’ or ‘the most f****d up Mario kart stage I’ve ever seen.’