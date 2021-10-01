Tess Holliday Slams Media For Taking Photos Of Her At Disneyland ‘Through Fat Phobic Lens’
Plus-size model Tess Holliday has slammed media outlets for sharing photos of her at Disneyland ‘through the lens of their fat phobic assumptions.’
The 36-year-old enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with her family this week, where she says she ‘walked miles, went on rides and… ate some great food’.
Following her trip, images of the model appeared on the sites of the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star, where a headline said Holliday was celebrating ‘loving her body’ and one image was captioned, ‘A Mickey ice cream proved just too tempting.’
In response to the images, Holliday noted the outlets ‘decided to share some paparazzi photos of me at my most tired and only in the moments when I was eating food’, before pointing out how ‘smaller bodied public figures can eat whatever they want and somehow that’s either ignored or seen as cute’.
Calling the outlets ‘morons’, the model accused them of showing the version ‘they want the world to see: a fat person eating and being tired’, rather than the moments of ‘joy and excitement’ she shared that day.
In a Twitter thread, Holliday wrote:
What they didn’t share was me and Bowie sharing all of our ice cream and taking bites one after the other and laughing. What they didn’t show was the reality of my life—that I am lucky to be in a position to spend a great day with my son at Disney.
When the media shares photos of me through the lens of their fat phobic assumptions, they tell everyone who looks like me that they are worthless.
When they create a breeding ground for body shaming comments, they create a swamp where hatred of others and of ourselves can grow. It’s just not productive—if we want to live in a better, kinder world, we need to reject this kind of harmful behavior.
The model went on to say she didn’t care what people think about her or whether they find her attractive, but stressed that criticisms made about her should be for a ‘better reason than [her] body’.
She continued, ‘It’s corny and it’s harmful – not just to me, but to every single person who looks like me, which is a huge percentage of the world right now.’
Holliday offered her support to the ‘community of fat folks/those that struggle with your body image’, stressing, ‘Y’all are seen, valued, and appreciated just as you are RIGHT NOW.’
In response to her thread, Twitter users praised Holliday for speaking out and described her as ‘beautiful’, ‘fabulous’ and ‘wonderful’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Disneyland, Twitter, weight
CreditsTess Holliday/Twitter
Tess Holliday/Twitter