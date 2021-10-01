Tess Holliday Slams Media For Taking Photos Of Her At Disneyland ‘Through Fat Phobic Lens’

What they didn’t share was me and Bowie sharing all of our ice cream and taking bites one after the other and laughing. What they didn’t show was the reality of my life—that I am lucky to be in a position to spend a great day with my son at Disney.

When the media shares photos of me through the lens of their fat phobic assumptions, they tell everyone who looks like me that they are worthless.

When they create a breeding ground for body shaming comments, they create a swamp where hatred of others and of ourselves can grow. It’s just not productive—if we want to live in a better, kinder world, we need to reject this kind of harmful behavior.