Texas Bakery ‘Overwhelmed’ With Orders After It Receives Homophobic Backlash For Pride Cookies

A bakery in Texas has been inundated with support after receiving abuse for advertising heart-shaped Pride Month cookies.

The shop, called Confections, shared a photo of it’s rainbow iced cookies last week to mark Pride Month. However, despite calling for ‘more love, less hate’, the bakery initially received backlash for the cookies soon after sharing the post, and lost business and Facebook followers as a result.

The following day, the bakery shared a post saying it had received abuse after advertising the rainbow biscuits, designed to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The bakery wrote, ‘Today has been hard. Really hard. We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted. We received a very hateful message on our business page cancelling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.’

The post further read:

My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods. So. If you love our cookies we will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better.

Nearly a week on, the bakery has since been inundated with orders and support. Co-owner Dawn Cooley wrote on the page on Saturday, June 5, ‘We’ve sold out. All this attention on our small business is very humbling. Makes me nervous! Those who know me (Dawn) know how shy I am. In the 11 years we’ve been open we’ve never seen anything quite like this.’

Dawn later shared a photograph of people outside the bakery queuing down the street to buy some of their baked goods. After selling out of baked goods, customers were apparently offering to put money on their credit cards just to help the shop, while the owners also said they’ll be donating money to local animal shelters, and is planning a donation schedule to local nursing homes and charities, NBC News reports.

Dawn, who owns the establishment alongside her sister Miranda Dolder, also wrote that they’ve received thousands of messages and emails of support.

Featured Image Credit: Confections/Facebook