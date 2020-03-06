Texas Boss, 58, Quits Job After Matching With Employee, 22, On Tinder

I had a lot to lose if I’m the guy in the corner office, and here’s somebody that just started.

You can’t do that in a company. You just can’t because she could then feel like if she wasn’t interested then it feels like a hostile workplace like here’s this guy using his power or authority and I wanted to diffuse any of that.

And we didn’t just work together, it was a company with 200 employees and I was running the company.