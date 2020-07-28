Texas Couple Married For 46 Years Overcome Cancer, Chemo And Coronavirus Together FOX8/WFAA

A Texas couple are celebrating their respective recoveries after successfully overcoming cancer, chemotherapy and coronavirus.

Advert

Robert and Janice Beecham have been through a lot in their 46 years of marriage, but 2020 has been particularly tough on them.

The pair began following safety advice following the outbreak of coronavirus, but in March Robert started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and after a week and a half he still wasn’t showing signs of getting better.

Hear more about the couple’s experiences below:

Advert

Robert began to feel so bad that he called his son, and agreed to be taken to hospital. He told CNN: ‘He knew me agreeing without a fight meant that I was feeling pretty terrible.’

The 65-year-old was admitted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and he found out the next day that he was COVID-19 positive. The husband was moved to another floor and began his journey to recovery; a feat he has credited to his doctor, Satyam Nayak.

Robert continued:

Dr. Nayak and I would open up casual conversations and it would take my mind off the virus.

The month before Robert was diagnosed, his wife Janice had undergone surgery after a second battle with breast cancer and a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer. She learned about Robert’s coronavirus diagnosis just as she was getting ready to begin chemotherapy.

While he was in hospital, Robert told his doctor about previous issues with his health, revealing he’d had two strokes, one in 2012 and 2016, and missed out on one of his and Janice’s wedding anniversaries.

Champagne Pixabay

Advert

Dr. Nayak was determined not to let Robert miss the celebration of his 46 years of marriage, so he used the date as motivation to get him home. The doctor devised a plan that allowed Robert to be cared for at home, meaning he was able to be with Janice for their anniversary on April 15.

Robert commented:

Once I got home, and we did the quarantine, I was getting progressively better but Janice still had issues with her health.

Just before Robert returned home from the hospital, Janice learned she was also COVID-19 positive, though luckily her symptoms were mild.

The loving husband said: ‘We’re best friends, it was just tough.’

Janice added:

It’s a blessing to be here because a lot of people didn’t make it.

The couple praised God for helping them make it through the surgery, coronavirus diagnoses and chemotherapy, saying: ‘It would have been impossible to make it with all the odds against you without God, and he has been our help, all these many years.’

Janice still has preventative radiation coming up, but she has been declared cancer-free, and the pair have said they are blessed to be alive and to have celebrated another year together.

Congratulations to the couple on 46 years of marriage – here’s to many more.

Advert