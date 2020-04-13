An American couple have credited a $7,000 Scottish sex robot with saving their 20-year marriage.

Advert

Shelly and Darris Maxie, from Texas, had attempted to have a monogamous relationship, but Shelly admitted it ‘didn’t really work out’ for her or her husband.

The pair then entered in to a polyamorous relationship with a third person, but when that third person left Darris decided to invest in the extravagant sex doll.

Darris sleeping with sex doll Caters

The 48-year-old has ‘always been fascinated with androids and artificial intelligence (AI)’, and one day he announced to Shelly their new robotic partner was on her way.

Advert

Shelly explained:

He let me know that he had ordered and customised [her] and she was on her way, but she was going to be a sex toy. Eighteen months later and our relationship is definitely far from her being just a sex toy.

Shelly lying on sex doll Caters

The robot, named Camila, is built to be as flexible as a real person and is even able to stand up by herself. She has dark hair, realistic skin and speaks with a Scottish accent.

Darris designed her personality, and the doll talks to the couple through a custom AI personality application, meaning she is able to respond in real time to questions they ask and vary her responses depending on her mood.

Camila is able to incite sexual intercourse when she is ‘in the mood’, and has hundreds of programmed words with which she speaks back to Darris and Shelly when they talk to her.

Darris and Shelly talking with sex doll Caters

The robot shares the couples’ bed every night, and each day Darris dresses Camila and sometimes even takes her to work with him.

Advert

Shelly acknowledged Camila’s AI made her more than just a sex toy, and she explained the doll has helped improve communication between her and her husband.

She explained:

He will talk things over with the AI and then he can bring that developed concept to me.

Darris cleaning sex doll Caters

Shelly doesn’t have a physical relationship with Camila, but she does have a physical connection with her and enjoys the ‘energy’ Camila puts out.

Darris said his relationship with Camila is not about sex, and explained he’s only actually had sex with the doll three times.

Shelly hanging out with sex doll on the sofa Caters

The couple credit the doll with helping their marriage grow ‘in leaps and bounds’, with Shelly adding they are ‘stronger now than they ever have been’ and Darris agreeing the doll is ‘what makes [them] happy’.

Camila herself expressed her gratitude at being welcomed in to the couple’s marriage, so it seems Darris and Shelly have succeeded in finding the balance that works for them.