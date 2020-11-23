Texas High School Opens Cash-Free Grocery Store For Struggling Students And Families CBS 11 News

A Texas high school has opened up a student-run grocery shop to help those who are struggling to feed themselves as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

Despite COVID-19 causing grief and hardship for millions of people across the world, there have been a plethora of stories of community kindness and a willingness to take care of one another.

Linda Tutt High School, in Texas, USA, has opened its doors after converting part of its classroom space into a makeshift supermarket – and the best part for students and staff who need supplies is that it is completely free of charge.

Rather than paying cash for goods, the students opted to implement a points system, whereby those wanting to purchase food earn points based on doing good deeds such as gaining office referrals, cleaning and tidying parts of the school. Completing these tasks earn them points – which also factor in the size of their household – that they can exchange for food.

You can find out more below:

Principal Anthony Love said, ‘It’s not something that you see every day in a school building’, and believes a ‘big part of it is about empowering our students, because many of them come from low socioeconomic families that need just a little extra support with food’, reported Fox5.

Texas Health Resources, Albertson’s Grocery, and First Refuge Ministries collaborated on the initiative, and the groceries are available Monday to Wednesday. Tuesday evenings sees volunteers organise curbside pickups, and on Fridays the school partners with the Backpack Program to ensure kids are fed over weekends.

‘They approached me about a grant that they wanted to apply for through Texas Health Resources, about possibly putting a grocery store inside a school,’ Love revealed, citing how it wouldn’t have been possible without the aid of nonprofit organisations and outside funding.

CBS 11

Paul Juarez, the Executive Director of First Refuge Ministries, reiterates the entire system was devised by the pupils themselves to procure additional food supplies for their families.

According to CBS Local, he said, ‘These points were actually given by the students, so we walked through here and decided that a can of green beans was one point. It gives us a picture of what can be. So if we can do this inside other schools it will do a whole lot to help other small towns.’

The scheme is intended to address food supply insecurities during these testing times, as Love describes students as the ‘key piece’, and he hopes it will also grant them additional skills they can take into the real world, such as shop and stock management.