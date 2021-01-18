unilad
Advert

Texas Man Undergoes Cosmetic Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be 6 Foot 1

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 Jan 2021 13:30
Man Undergoes Cosmetic Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be 6 Foot 1Man Undergoes Cosmetic Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be 6 Foot 1The LimbplastX Institute

A man who always dreamed of being a basketball player had limb-lengthening surgery to make himself 6ft 1. 

Alfonso Flores, 28, from Dallas, Texas, has wanted to be taller ever since the age of 12 and finally underwent the surgery seven months ago to achieve his ideal height.

Advert

Previously 5ft 11, Alfonso is now 6ft 1, and was able to walk just 24 hours after his surgery.

Check it out:

To achieve his new height, Alfonso’s legs were broken in two places and a state-of-the-art telescopic rod was implanted into the cartilage of the bone. The device was then pulled apart gradually so that it slowly separated the two bone segments.

Advert

New living bone then grew to fill the gap created, increasing the overall length of the limb.

While Alfonso hasn’t pursued a sporting career following his surgery last year, the freelance writer and pre-med student is happy that he’s now as tall as some of his basketball heroes.

Discussing the matter, he said to the Mail Online, ‘I know 5’11’ is a great height, and many people would love to be that tall, but I wanted just a little more than that. This is something that I’ve really wanted to do as far as I can remember – since I was 12.’

The LimbplastX Institute
Advert

He continued:

I decided to go for 6’1 because I started off at a great height and wanted to retain as much of my athletic ability and range of motion as possible. […] I really wanted to be more like my heroes. All of my heroes were super tall. Particularly people like Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant, and of course my father.

Alfonso’s surgery was conducted by Harvard-trained orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kevin Debiparshad at the The LimbplastX Institute in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old said that Dr Debiparshad was ‘great to work with’.

He explained, ‘Once I discovered The LimbplastX Institute, I scheduled my consultation with Dr Debiparshad, set an appointment to have the surgery, and within three weeks, I was in the hospital being rolled into the operating room. This is has been something that I have wanted for a long time and it feels great to say that I have finally achieved it.’

Advert
The LimbplastX Institute

In terms of walking, Alfonso described his pain as being ‘4/10’ the following day, adding that he ‘wasn’t in as much pain as [he] thought [he] would be’.

To anyone else considering having the unique surgery, Alfonso said, ‘As long as you’re taking care of yourself, taking it slow, and being careful with your limbs after the surgery, you should be in really great shape.’

After reading what the surgery entails, I think I’ll stick to being 5ft 3, thanks.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

Grand Theft Auto V’s Michael Actor Hospitalised With COVID-19
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto V’s Michael Actor Hospitalised With COVID-19

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Las Vegas, Now, Surgery

Credits

Mail Online

  1. Mail Online

    5ft 11 man undergoes surgery to LENGTHEN his limbs to increase his height by 2in - because he's always dreamed of being tall like his basketball heroes

 