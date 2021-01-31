Texas Officials Accidentally Send Out Amber Alert Using Chucky Doll's Photos Texas Department of Public Safety/Universal Studios

Residents in Texas were told to keep a look out for the Child’s Play character Chucky and his son, Glen Ray, after police accidentally sent out an amber alert for the pair.

Fans of the Child’s Play franchise will be very familiar with Chucky, a red-headed, killer children’s doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer. He first made an appearance in the 1988 film before making a comeback in a number of sequels, with his son introduced in the 2004 film Seed of Chucky.

Advert 10

More recently, both Chucky and Glen made an appearance on an alert issued by The Texas Department of Safety, which listed Glen as a five-year-old abducted child and 28-year-old Chucky as the suspect in the case.

Child's Play Chucky Universal Pictures

Police claimed Glen had last been seen on Thursday morning, January 28, at 9.04am in Henderson, Texas, when he was said to have been wearing a blue shirt with a black collar.

Meanwhile, a 3′1″ Chucky was wearing blue denim overalls with a ‘multi-colored striped long sleeved shirt’, and was said to have been wielding a ‘huge kitchen knife’.

Advert 10

Though the description isn’t entirely out of character for the killer doll, the alert clearly didn’t reflect reality.

Police issue alert with photos of chucky doll Texas Department of Public Safety

The department admitted that it had made a mistake, telling TMZ that the posting went out as a result ‘of a test malfunction’.

Police added:

Advert 10

We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.

Though the flyer was issued, the number given on the posting did not work, meaning Texas residents couldn’t have reported spotting Chucky or his son even if they really did see them… on their TV screens.