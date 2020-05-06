Texas Woman Dreaming Of Boyfriend Cheating 'Disgusted' To Find DMs Proving Them True Kennedy News

Kayla Harvey was having constant nightmares about her boyfriend being unfaithful. He reassured her they were just dreams – unfortunately, he was lying.

Everyone in a relationship has dreamt about their partner cheating on them at one point or another. That little bit of insecurity most people have creeps into their sleeping mind, and when you wake up it can be hard to shake that imaginary heartbreak.

Kayla, from Trenton, Texas, feared she was ‘going crazy’ with the constant dreams, yet her boyfriend of six years constantly debunked her worries. Alas, it seems he was actually hiding something.

Woman's Dreams About Cheating Boyfriend Come True Kennedy News

The 26-year-old couldn’t handle the anxiety anymore, and was battling sleepless nights due to her concerns. Desperate to know the truth, she searched through her partner’s phone and claims she found evidence dating back to January that he’d been sleeping with two women, as well as countless nudes of them both. He even gave one of them a muffin Kayla had baked.

Kayla explained:

He swore he wasn’t cheating or even talking to anyone else. He had so many opportunities to just tell me and lied to my face every time – he let me think I was going crazy. One night, March 25, I locked myself in the bathroom and went through his phone – I know I shouldn’t have, but I just had to find out for myself. I remember letting out an audible gasp when I saw the messages – it didn’t feel real and I wanted it to be another dream so badly.

Woman's Dreams About Cheating Boyfriend Come True Kennedy News

One of the women – named only as W – had allegedly been sexting and exchanging nudes with Kayla’s boyfriend, with flowing paragraphs about how much they loved one another and what they’d like to do to each other. In one message, he copy and pasted the exact same apology he served Kayla during an argument.

With the other woman, named P, the messages ‘weren’t quite as explicit – but they also loved each other very much’. He’d sent pictures of Kayla’s cooking while taking credit for it, and while conversations had been deleted, it was clear arrangements had been made to meet up.

Woman's Dreams About Cheating Boyfriend Come True Kennedy News

Both of her boyfriend’s secret partners apparently took aim at Kayla in the messages. ‘I felt terrible when I read everything – I felt so stupid seeing him tell them all the same things he tells me. I was angry at how they were making fun of me and calling me names when they didn’t even know me or have a reason to feel so ill towards me,’ she said.

Despite ‘shaking pretty hard’ after seeing the incriminating messages, she felt the women deserved to know the truth, so she sent them both screenshots. P was ‘more concerned with why I was still with him, which I told her was none of her business’.

Woman's Dreams About Cheating Boyfriend Come True Kennedy News

W had a husband, so Kayla told him all about their affair – it turns out he knew about it already, but thought it had been over for a while. She later ‘talked to him, downplayed it all and gave him the impression that it had been long over with’.

Kayla added:

I just feel like everyone who’s being lied to or cheated on deserves to know the truth – I would’ve liked someone to be honest with me… I haven’t looked through his phone again, that’s just based on what he’s chosen to tell or show me to prove he’s not doing anything wrong – at least not at the moment. They’re both mad at my ex-boyfriend now – it’s funny how they were totally ok with him cheating on me with them, but not cool with him cheating on them with each other.

Woman's Dreams About Cheating Boyfriend Come True Kennedy News

Unfortunately for Kayla, she’s stuck under the same roof with her ex due to current circumstances with the outbreak. After failing to make excuses, he’s allegedly tried to save the relationship, but Kayla sees through the act. ‘He isn’t sorry that he did it, he’s just sorry that I found out and had to see everything,’ she said.

Kayla added:

He insisted that he loves me and cares about me, and that he’s really sorry. But I told him if he really loved me and cared about me, this never would’ve happened, and if at any point he really felt sorry, it wouldn’t have gone on for as long as it did. He said he’d start sharing his location with me, offered to take me to work with him and let me go through his phone every day. I shouldn’t have to do that – it isn’t my responsibility to parent him and make sure he isn’t cheating – that’s not a solution.

Woman's Dreams About Cheating Boyfriend Come True Kennedy News

Naturally, she’s heartbroken by his actions. ‘I feel terrible and stupid for not finding out until now – and I’m angry that he lied about it so many times. I’m hurt that he would even do something like that and break our trust – and I’m upset that he couldn’t just break up with me first before getting involved with other people,’ she said.

However, Kayla is also disappointed that she’ll be leaving a home she’s poured her soul – and plenty of money – into decorating. Once quarantine measures are lifted, she plans on moving out, but fears ‘the longer I’m here, the easier it will be for me to just stay’.

Woman's Dreams About Cheating Boyfriend Come True Kennedy News

Kayla explained:

Who knows how long before things are back to normal… right now it’s just really weird because it’s so easy to just fall back into our daily lives – we were together for so long – but I also hate what he’s done and I can’t forgive him. I told him that I don’t think it’s good for me to stay here, as much as I don’t want to move in with my parents, I think it’s best if I’m not around him.

Kayla’s ex-boyfriend declined to comment on his alleged affairs with the two women.