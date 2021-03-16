Text Me When You Get Home: Powerful Instagram Post Is Inspiring Women To Share Their Experiences

PA Images/lucymountain/Instagram

A powerful Instagram post has gone viral in the wake of Sarah Everard‘s death.

Sarah’s body was discovered by police on March 12 after she’d gone missing on March 3, having failed to return home after visiting a friend.

Advert 10

Her death has sparked outrage across the country, with many women taking to social media to recall their own experiences of feeling unsafe while walking the streets.

PA Images

One woman to have done so is Lucy Mountain, who shared a post of a screenshot with the message ‘text me when you get home’ – a message many girls and women, myself included, have texted their friends after a night out so they know that they got home safely.

Lucy shared the post on Friday, March 12, in which she expressed her sadness at Sarah’s disappearance along with frustrations about how women will often do all they can to keep safe, but sometimes it still proves to be not enough.

Advert 10

The personal trainer wrote, ‘I don’t even know how to word this because I feel like my words can’t do justice to how many women are feeling right now. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Sarah Everard and how a woman was not allowed to walk home. It’s unbearable.’

Lucy’s post continued:

Advert 10

I’ve also felt a deep sense of connection between myself and other women this week. I’ve had conversations about how being hyper-conscious of our safety is just something we’ve done throughout our entire lives. The deep sense of connection is one of fear. […] ‘Text me when you get home xxx’ is a standard procedure amongst women. Auto-pilot.

In light of Lucy’s post, several other woman have used #TextMeWhenYouGetHome on social media and shared their own experiences.

One woman wrote while using the hashtag, ‘I just said to my husband yesterday, ‘I don’t wear a seatbelt in ubers, so I can run if I have to’.’

Someone else wrote, ‘#textmewhenyougethome is such a habitual part of going out for women. I have a friend that texts me every time she goes to the gym. When my sister lived alone she text me almost daily places she was going. Its not for chat or upkeep, its for f*cking safety.’

Advert 10

Hundreds of others have used it too.

Advert 10

Many women pointed out that this was something they started to do with friends as young women after a night out, and have continued to do it ever since.

It just goes to show the lengths women feel they have to go to in order to feel safe.