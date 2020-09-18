Thai National Park Will Now Mail Trash Back To Tourists
Thailand’s environment minister has confirmed that authorities in Khao Yai National Park are going to start sending tourists’ trash back to them.
If you’re a good person and throw your rubbish away then you’re safe, but if you’re one of the many individuals who simply abandon their trash for others to tidy up, it’ll come back to bite you in the ass.
On his Facebook page, Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa shared pictures of people’s trash boxed up and ready to be sent back to them.
Along with the pictures, he wrote:
Trash that tourists left in the park is now packed into boxes and ready to send back to the landlord. The owner of the garbage has already complained to police officers. I repeat, leaving garbage in the park is an offence.
[…] Let’s change behaviours to make New Normal travel consciously. Keep clean, save the environment because from now on, we will take strictly legal action.
He went on to explain that those who violate the Park’s rules and damage its environment could face up to five years in prison and/or fined up to ฿500,000 (£12,361.47).
Minister Varawut Silpa-archa continued:
A person entering the national park area must follow the orders of staff, officials who have ordered to follow the rules the commissioner to comply with the regulations of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant species entering into the National Parks.
To save yourself getting a box full of trash mailed to you (and a pretty hefty fine), just do the right thing and dispose of your rubbish properly, folks.
CreditsFacebook/Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa
