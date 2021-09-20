unilad
The Full Corn Harvest Moon Will Appear This Evening

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 20 Sep 2021 15:37
The Full Corn Harvest Moon Will Appear This Evening

A full Corn Harvest moon will appear in skies above the UK tonight, September 20. 

The Harvest moon, traditionally symbolic of a new beginning, marks the turn of the seasons from summer into autumn.

It is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox and is also known as the Corn moon.

It will be able to be viewed just past midnight tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning, September 21, shining with an illuminating glow as it reaches its peak.

Full moon setting over the Needles light house. september moon, corn moon, harvest moon - (Alf Damp/ Alamy)Alamy

The September full moon will be able to be viewed at its peak at 00:54am on September 21, in the UK, according to BBC Weather.

The Corn Harvest moon typically acts as a sign to farmers, letting them know when their crops are ready to harvest.

During the autumn equinox, the sun is directly above the Earth’s equator, causing both day and night to be the same length of time.

The equinox is expected to occur on September 22.

However, the next full moon, despite initial appearances, is set to be far from regular. Due to how close it is to the horizon, it should take on an orange-coloured hue.

The moon should be able to be viewed by the naked eye, however clouds could alter how easily it can be viewed from Earth.

The Met Office has reported that tonight, the UK will see ‘cloud and patchy light rain’, but ‘still plenty of dry weather with clear spells and some fog patches’.

