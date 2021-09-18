The Incredible Moment A Boy Catches A Fish The Same Size As Himself

@Salamander3331/Reddit

A young boy’s fishing trip ended with the biggest catch of the day.

I’ve been fishing once in my life – it’s fair to say, I was absolutely awful. I didn’t have the patience, I didn’t really have the stomach for the bait and I didn’t catch a single thing.

I have a huge amount of respect for the pros who see it through and somehow manage to pull off incredible catches out in the wild. For this boy, it was a fishing trip to remember for the rest of his life.

The incredible clip was posted to the MadeMeSmile subreddit by @Salamander3331. It’s unclear when or where the clip takes place.

This wasn’t any ordinary fishing either; the boy and his family were ice fishing, which involves catching fish with lines and fish hooks or spears through an opening in the ice. According to Fishing Booker, it’s known as one of the most addictive ways to catch fish, despite its dangers – i.e. standing on the ice.

The young lad is using a basic rod when he feels something tugging on the line. He’s visibly excited, and begins slowly, carefully pulling the fish to the surface. With a little bit of help from his family, he pulls it out – and it’s absolutely massive. It’s also unclear what species it is, but it’s the same size as the boy.

‘Always cool to see. Kid will remember that for a long time,’ one user commented. ‘Good job boy,’ another wrote, presumably referencing God of War. ‘This brings back great memories! What a hell of a catch from the little dude… he must be so proud!’ a third wrote.