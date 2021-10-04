The Incredible Moment People Team Up To Save Man From Burning Building

u/Vesko567/Reddit

Incredible footage has resurfaced of bystanders teaming up to rescue a man stuck in a burning building.

We all love going to see comic book characters saving the day on the big screen. Back in reality, there are plenty of everyday heroics taking place all across the world, whether it’s a man jumping from a bridge to save a toddler or a delivery driver catching a young girl plummeting from a 12th storey flat.

In April 2020, a fire broke out in an apartment block in Montereau-Fault-Yonne, France. With no hesitation, three mean leapt into action.

RT

Dombaev Dzhambulat, Ouloubaev Asla and Ahmedov Muhsinjon climbed three storeys high to come to the aid of an elderly man stuck amid plumes of smoke and nearing flames. Somehow, the trio managed to transport him off the balcony and down to an adjacent apartment.

‘I did not have time to be afraid, I had to go,’ Asla told reporters afterwards, as per the Daily Kos.

The clip was recently posted to the r/nextf*ckinglevel subreddit by u/Vesko567. ‘That’s f*cking incredible!’ one user commented. ‘I salute to them who don’t have a second thought to risk their life,’ another wrote.

‘So gratifying that several people actually thought to help and not just film,’ a third commented, while another replied, ‘Not many people there probably capable of climbing that building and then carrying a guy while also still hanging from the balcony. It’s nice to blame those who stand by and watch but at least they didn’t make anything worse with their stupidity or ego.’

While the man was rescued from the fire, a mother and her three-year-old daughter lost their lives that day, while 10 others were injured.

