The Moon And Four Other Planets Will Be Visible With The Naked Eye Tonight PA Images

If you like a bit of stargazing then you’re in for a treat, as four other planets along with the moon will be visible tonight, July 19.

Advert

As well as a crescent moon, you will be able to see Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

Venus is believed to have ‘great visibility’ while Jupiter, Mars and Saturn will have ‘perfect’ vision. You may also be able to spot Uranus, Neptune and Mercury if you’re lucky, but these won’t be as easy to spot. It’s going to be a late one though folks, so get your flasks of coffee at the ready.

Thunder moon PA Images

According to timeanddate.com, Mars will be the first that can spotted, becoming visible tonight at 11.47pm (GMT+1). Venus will be easiest to spot at 2.22am, while Jupiter will be visible from 4.42am from London. Don’t worry if you can’t be bothered to stay up until 4.00am though, as Saturn is believed to be visible all night long, shining at its maximum brightness for 2020 tonight.

Advert

Planets Pixabay

Tomorrow, July 20, marks a new moon, which will not be visible for a full day.

At its new phase on Monday, July 20 at 1:33 p.m. EDT, or 17:33 GMT, the moon will be travelling between the Earth and the sun. Since sunlight is only shining on the side of the moon aimed away from us, and the moon is in the same region of the sky as the sun, the moon will be hidden from view everywhere on Earth for about a day.

This doesn’t mark the first amazing sky-watching opportunities to happen this week. On Monday, July 13, photographer Jeff Overs captured the amazing moment a comet flew over Stonehenge on camera.

Stonehenge Comet Photo Jeff Overs 2 Jeff Overs

The comet, known as Comet Neowise, is already incredibly near to Earth but it’s set to come closest on July 23, at which point it’ll be 64 million miles away. Throughout this month, the interplanetary iceberg will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere.

It seems July is a good month for sky-watchers and stargazers, so get your binoculars at the ready. To work out the best time you can see the moon, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn tonight, you can search for your area on timeanddate.com.

Advert