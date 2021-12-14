The Most Mispronounced Words Of 2021 Have Been Revealed And We Feel Very Cheugy
In a year when so much of our communication has taken place in messages rather than face-to-face, the question of how certain words are pronounced hasn’t really been a top priority.
Still, we’ve all had that moment when someone points out you’ve been mispronouncing a word wrong your entire life. For me, it was the realisation that Joaquin Phoenix’s first name was pronounced ‘Wakeen’, and not ‘Joe-a-quin’.
It’s definitely an embarrassing situation, but a study of the most mispronounced words of 2021 has indicated that we all struggle sometimes, with words such as ‘Shein’, ‘Cheugy’ and ‘Dalgona’ among this year’s most common culprits.
Commissioned by the language-learning app Babbel and The British Institute of Verbatim Reporters, the UK’s leading organisation for subtitling, the study helped identify the words that newsreaders and members of the public have tried and often failed to pronounce correctly over the past 12 months.
If you’re a frequent TikTok user or a member of GenZ, chances are the word ‘cheugy’ has become a common part of your vocabulary in recent months. It is often used to mock millennials who try too hard or whose aesthetics are ‘out of date’, and as such, anyone who has been failing to pronounce it correctly could very well be described as ‘cheugy’.
Reading the word, you might assume it’s pronounced ‘chay-gee’, but the in-the-know TikTokers will tell you that it’s actually ‘choo-gee’.
Other words in the list include ‘Nusr-Et’, as in the restaurant owned by Nusret Gökçe, otherwise known as Salt Bae. The chef went viral for his extremely-extra salt-sprinkling technique, and as a result his name now often pops up in headlines discussing his latest food-related antics.
Pronounced ‘nus-ret’, the restaurant actually has quite a simple pronunciation when you think about it, but that hasn’t stopped people stumbling over it this year
Also on the list is clothes brand Shein, pronounced ‘shee-in’, and ‘Dalgona’, which made it into the English lexicon after being featured on Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. The Korean sweet, made from melted sugar and baking soda, is pronounced ‘tal-goh-nah’ – not ‘dal-gone-ah’, as you might expect.
We also have the infamous ‘Dogecoin’, the cryptocurrency promoted by Elon Musk, which is pronounced ‘dohj-coin’.
Reflecting on this year’s list, Babbel teacher Esteben Touma explained that newsreaders struggle to pronounce words and names that they are unfamiliar with, The Mirror reports.
He commented:
It’s always interesting for us to take our annual look at the terms that have been most mispronounced, as they are usually new vernacular or words that are borrowed from, or have origins in, another language.
As they come into everyday parlance, it’s great to see people at least having a stab at saying them correctly, because having the confidence to speak new words and phrases is one of the most important aspects when learning a language.
Though understanding how these words are correctly pronounced is of course even better – and we’re glad to be able to help out here.
Thanks to the revelations of the study, we can head into the new year with much less fear that we’ll be caught out over mispronunciations. That is, until some new, confusing words come along.
