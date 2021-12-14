The Most Mispronounced Words Of 2021 Have Been Revealed And We Feel Very Cheugy

It’s always interesting for us to take our annual look at the terms that have been most mispronounced, as they are usually new vernacular or words that are borrowed from, or have origins in, another language.

As they come into everyday parlance, it’s great to see people at least having a stab at saying them correctly, because having the confidence to speak new words and phrases is one of the most important aspects when learning a language.

Though understanding how these words are correctly pronounced is of course even better – and we’re glad to be able to help out here.